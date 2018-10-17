All the Times Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Reminded Us That Love Still Exists

The time Dax kept it all the way real about their $142 dollar wedding held in a small room at the Beverly Hills courthouse

"Friends of ours came to the courthouse, and it was just Kristen and I at this lonely courthouse, so they brought us this cake afterwards," he joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live weeks after tying the knot. "‘The World's Worst Wedding.' How many people can say they threw 'The World's Worst Wedding?'"

When Kristen let the world know just how much that intimate ceremony meant to her

"We got married in a tiny room in the Beverly Hills courthouse," she explained during a 2016 appearance on CBS Sunday Morning as a few candid images, revealed for the first time, filled the screen. "And it was still one of the best days of my life."

When Kristen teared up while talking about her husband

"He's a wonderful father," she said during that same CBS interview before getting emotional. "He knows the value of things. He was an addict for many, many years and he pulled himself out of it, and he's been sober for 11, 12 years now. And he knows how many times he's messed up and how many times he's been really closing to losing everything."