Kim Zolciak-Biermann Denies "F--king Sick" Claims That She Photoshops Her Children

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is shutting down claims that she uses Photoshop on her children's bodies in pictures.

The idea first arose in September when she posted photos of her 4-year-old twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann smiling at each other and hugging. Some observant followers noticed that Brielle Biermann shared a similar photo, but Kaia's body looked different in Kim's picture.

An Instagram account called TheGoodTheBadandTheFake posted a side-by-side comparison of Brielle and Kim's pictures to illustrate the disparities. Kim, however, is having none of it. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star replied to a tweet from a Housewives gossip account that repeated the Photoshop allegations. She let the account and her fans how she feels about it all.

She didn't make any public comments when the allegations first arose, but this time was different.