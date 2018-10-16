All the Details on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ''Incredible'' Uganda Getaway

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West checked another country off their bucket list this weekend.

The two A-listers jetted off to Uganda for a fun-filled getaway with their daughter, North West, where they enjoyed a safari, did some sightseeing and some philanthropical work.

Their getaway began on Saturday, when the family, minus Saint and Chicago, arrived with their entourage at the five-star Chobe Safari Lodge. According to Kim's Instagram Story, their suite looks out upon a breathtaking view of wild animals like elephants and hippos chilling in the water. Kim and North watched as the animals grazed and lounged together.

Aside from sightseeing from the comfort of their luxurious hotel room, a source told E! News, the group went on a "safari and have been sightseeing and immersing themselves in the culture of Uganda."

They even met the President of Uganda, Yoweri K. Museveni, for a discussion about the arts and tourism.