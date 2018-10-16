Kenya Moore's Baby Registry Is Worth Almost $5,000: All the Details

Instagram
Kenya Moore's due date is quickly approaching!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is expecting her first child with husband Marc Daly by the end of the year. Kenya first announced the news back in April during the Real Housewives of Atlanta: Reunion Part 1, telling host Andy Cohen, "We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year."
Since her announcement, Kenya has been keeping her fans updated on her pregnancy, sharing an ultrasound on Instagram back in June. "My heart is overwhelmed by all the kindness and well wishes many of you have sent our family," the reality star wrote. "I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby's heart beating for the first time. I cried like a baby myself!"
Last month, Kenya shared her pregnancy weight and said she had a "few months to go" before giving birth. After Kenya showed off her baby bump in an Instagram photo, Kenya's former co-star Kandi Burruss commented, "OMG! That baby is all the way out there now."
Kenya then told Kandi, "Still have a few months to go and I weigh 200lbs!!!"
Also in September, Kenya told her followers that she had "most of the baby registry done." According to her Buy Buy Baby registry, Kenya has 72 items on her wish list, nine of which have already been purchased.
One of the items that has already been purchased is a $219 infant seat and a $99 diaper bag for the baby. Other items on the registry include clothes for the couple's child, a stroller and other baby essentials.
The total cost of the registry? About $4,791.
In late September, Kenya opened up to E! News about her "amazing" baby name as she prepares to give birth around Thanksgiving.
"Everything is good and healthy," Kenya shared with E! News exclusively. "This is the home stretch and I'm being as healthy as I possibly can and being as positive as I can."
Kenya and Marc don't know whether they're having a boy or a girl, so they chose a unisex name with a special meaning.
"My cousin actually said it at a family function once. Marc and I both looked at each other and we were both like, 'Oh my God! That's an amazing name,'" Kenya told E! News. "It means so much to us. It has great significance to us."