Kenya Moore's Baby Registry Is Worth Almost $5,000: All the Details

Last month, Kenya shared her pregnancy weight and said she had a "few months to go" before giving birth. After Kenya showed off her baby bump in an Instagram photo, Kenya's former co-star Kandi Burruss commented, "OMG! That baby is all the way out there now."

Kenya then told Kandi, "Still have a few months to go and I weigh 200lbs!!!"

Also in September, Kenya told her followers that she had "most of the baby registry done." According to her Buy Buy Baby registry, Kenya has 72 items on her wish list, nine of which have already been purchased.

One of the items that has already been purchased is a $219 infant seat and a $99 diaper bag for the baby. Other items on the registry include clothes for the couple's child, a stroller and other baby essentials.

The total cost of the registry? About $4,791.