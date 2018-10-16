Lady Gaga Is Engaged! Relive Her Journey to Finding Love With Christian Carino

This is no perfect illusion. Lady Gaga's finally found her happily ever after!

The pop music sensation is set to wed Christian Carino, she revealed during an acceptance speech made at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration. Gaga and the successful talent agent embark on their engagement after dating for almost two years.

Gaga was previously engaged to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney, and in her documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, she addressed moving on from their five-year relationship with a new outlook on love.

"I'm just at a different time in my life now, where I just feel like my threshold for bulls--t with men is, just—I don't have one anymore. I don't know if it's cause I'm 30, and I feel better than ever, you know?" Gaga reflected in the Netflix special. "All my insecurities are gone. I don't feel insecure about who I am as a woman. I'm not embarrassed or ashamed of what I have."