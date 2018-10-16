Jazz Jennings Details ''Surreal'' Gender Confirmation Surgery

Jazz Jennings is finally living her "dream."

The transgender teen is speaking out about her experience undergoing gender confirmation surgery, something she has hoped for for as long as she can remember. "It was like a dream. It was. This is a moment that I had always envisioned and just experiencing it was so surreal. I was like I can't believe this is happening," Jazz told ABC News' Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang.

And now, the transgender advocate is sharing her emotional journey on the TLC show I Am Jazz, in the hopes of creating real change and promoting greater understanding of how transgender teens feel. Jazz said, "From the time I was six years old, I've been sharing my story. And you know at first I thought, 'Okay, this is all going to come to an end one day and then I'll be able to live my life.' But more and more I realized that I was given this platform for a reason and that I have a strong and powerful voice."