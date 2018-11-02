Selena Gomez Is Never Afraid to Get Personal and That's Why She is a Social Media Queen

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
by Stephanie Wenger | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 7:00 AM
Selena Gomez is the most-followed person on Instagram, which no doubt helped her become a finalist for the Social Celebrity of 2018 category at the E! People's Choice Awards.
The 26-year-old triple threat shares the perfect mix of fun snapshots with her friends, political posts, and deeply personal updates about her health online making her a serious fan favorite to follow.
We especially love that Gomez is never afraid to be real with her fans no matter what is happening in her life.
With over 144 million followers, the "Same Old Love" singer also knows when she needs to take a break from the social media spotlight and live in the moment.
In fact, she did that a little earlier this year before it was revealed that she had suffered another health setback and would be entering a mental health treatment facility.
In addition to being a finalist for Social Celebrity of 2018, Gomez is up for Song of 2018 and Music Video of 2018 for "Back to You" at this year's People's Choice Awards, so she could be a big winner at the award show later this month.
We can hardly wait to see which of the awards Gomez takes home. In the meantime, we've rounded up her best social media moments for you to obsess over below. Enjoy!
Girl Power
Gomez may be a superstar but she still makes time for her friends. From birthday celebrations to hanging with former co-stars, the former Disney star is always posting about fun times with her buddies. She has even dedicated posts to her besties Taylor Swift and Courtney Barry over the years for their love and support, which is so cute.
View this post on Instagram
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on
Getting Personal
The 13 Reasons Why executive producer revealed that she had undergone a kidney transplant on Instagram in 2017. The touching post explained her absence from the spotlight and thanked her friend Francia Raisa for donating her kidney. Her health update surprised fans, but Gomez has continued to advocate for Lupus awareness since her Instagram post and helped others learn about the issue.
View this post on Instagram
I don't want this to just be an Instagram post anymore. PLEASE. ENOUGH. These people, families and CHILDREN have suffered enough. Today we march for our lives. I'm going to continue to trust god with the future and also play my part in bringing change. #marchforourlives #notjustahashtag
A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on
Taking a Stand
Gomez has also taken a stand on different social issues on Instagram giving her opinions on topics that her followers can then learn about and make their own decisions about. The "Wolves" singer used her platform to speak out in support of March for Our Lives, which was a rally against gun violence in the United States. Additionally, she used her Twitter to fight against President Trump's immigration policy that separated families at the Mexican border.
View this post on Instagram
The home I grew up in, from birth to 13... (no one was home when I knocked this time lol) I visit this place every chance I get. In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I’m grateful for a voice that can enable change today. Even when I don’t know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you. ❤️
A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on
Going Back to Her Roots
The "Hotel Transylvania" star never misses the chance to go back to her first home in Grand Prairie, Texas. In January 2018, Gomez posted a sweet snapshot on the steps outside of the home and then revealed that she still imagines what life could've been like had she stayed in her hometown.
View this post on Instagram
Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.
A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on
Pressing Pause on Social Media
Gomez announced that she would be taking a break from social media on Sept. 23, but before she signed off she reminded fans that they need to live presently and be kind. She concluded her message with a reminder that negative comments can hurt anyone's feelings AKA she had the perfect message without being too preachy and we love her for it.
To find out if Gomez takes home the Social Celebrity of 2018 trophy, tune in to the People's Choice Awards airing later this month.
