Why Pippa Middleton's Son Might Have a More Fabulous Life Than Kate Middleton's Kids

There were no throngs of photographers waiting outside the Lindo wing of London's St. Mary's Hospital Monday afternoon, no town crier done up in all of his Union Jack glory, no ceremonial gold easel set up outside Buckingham Palace to announce the pertinent details of the birth. And when Pippa Middleton welcomed her baby boy with husband James Matthews at precisely 1:58 p.m., we're guessing Queen Elizabeth II wasn't on her call sheet.

But the eight-pound, nine-ounce bundle's arrival was no less celebrated by the royal family with Kate Middleton and Prince William announcing through a Kensington Palace spokesperson that they were absolutely "thrilled for Pippa and James."

And thanks to Mom and Dad's impressive pedigrees, Baby Matthews' life will be no less gilded than that of his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, minus, of course, the HRH title and the occasional bilby or yacht named in his honor.