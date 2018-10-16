Netflix's New Cooking Competition Series Looks Like Your Next Obsession

Have you ever thought to yourself, "Man, I really wish there was a culinary cooking competition series that blends elements of Top Chef and Iron Chef, but on Netflix?" Well, your wish has been granted. Netflix revealed the first trailer for The Final Table, a new cooking competition series debuting Tuesday, Nov. 20.

The Final Table features 12 teams of two renowned chefs from around the world competing for a spot at the, yep, final table of culinary icons. Each episode focuses on a different country, throughout the series the competitors will cook national dishes from Mexico, Spain, England, Brazil, France, Japan, the U.S., India and Italy. In the trailer above, some competitors admit to not having experience with specific foods in decades—if ever. Then, they'll be judged by celebrity ambassadors, food critics and "the country's greatest chef" up until the finale. Celebrity ambassadors include Dax Shepard and Alessandra Ambrosio.