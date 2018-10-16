Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Aftermath of John Legend and Kanye West's Political Discourse

Chrissy Teigen says John Legend and Kanye West "learned a lot" in the months following their public political debate.

Back in April, the "Stronger" rapper took to Twitter to share private text messages from the "All of Me" singer about his political views. These messages came shortly after West voiced his support for President Donald Trump, and led to more exchanges between the two artists about history and American politics.

"The thing with Kanye is that his opinions have always been super strong," Teigen says is Vogue's November issue, which she's featured in alongside kids Luna and Miles. "He's never been the guy to push them on you, but he will say what he wants to say. Same with John. That's why I loved that they were able to have this civil discourse. Kanye learned a lot in the months after that. John did, too."