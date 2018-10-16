Riverdale Releases Sultry "Jailhouse Rock" Music Video Because of Course

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is still behind bars, so what's Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) to do? Why assemble her cheer squad for a performance of "Jailhouse Rock," of course! It's Riverdale, we expect nothing less.

In the video above, see Veronica, Josie (Ashleigh Murray), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and the River Vixens perform their song and dance routine for Archie and his fellow inmates. Apparently seeing a squad of cheerleaders only captures their attention for so long, they eventually get back to playing football. This football game was organized by Archie in an effort to bring together the Ghoulies and the Serpents, not even dancing and singing will stop them!