See All of Meghan Markle’s Chic Maternity Looks From Her Royal Tour

Meghan Markle is a glowing mother-to-be and very chic royal ambassador.

The Duchess of Sussex landed in Australia to carry out her royal duties with her husband Prince Harry on their first royal tour as a couple. For her second appearance in two days, the royal wore yet another stunning look to prove herself to be a radiant ambassador of her country. She opted for an olive green dress with nude pumps and gold jewelry. With her hair pulled back into an up-do and her go-to, skin-enhancing makeup, the American-born philanthropist's overall look is fit for her royal title (and a style you should consider copying).

The dress, with its intricate pleating on the skirt and sides of the bodice, makes this look standout among her other choices. The design comes from the Spring 2019 collection from Brandon Maxwell, an American designer that Meghan has supported a number of times. Like the duchess, the design is feminine and unique, yet has a modest silhouette. The olive green hue is not available online. However, you can pre-order her dress in red now.