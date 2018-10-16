Why American Horror Story: Apocalypse's Cody Fern Doesn't Care If You Like Michael Langdon

Cody Fern didn't know anything about his American Horror Story: Apocalypse character. Well, almost nothing. He knew he'd be wearing a luxurious wig.

"What wig? [Laughs.] The discussion about the wig was the first thing I knew about the character. I found out that'd I'd be playing a character in American Horror Story back in October, but I didn't know who it was going to be until days before filming," Fern told E! News. He knew he'd be working with Sarah Paulson and that's pretty much it.

"I didn't know who I was playing, I just knew he would have long, Dorian Gray-esque hair and would love capes. That's all I knew. The discussion about the wig…I don't remember having a discussion in which it was to match Connie Britton, but I know there was to be elements of other characters imbued into him, but I didn't know which, because it was so under wraps…[Ryan Murphy] was very specific about wanting that wig. Ryan was incredibly involved in that wig," he said with a laugh.