Prince Harry Happy to Have a Baby Boy or a Baby Girl With Meghan Markle

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome a baby boy or a baby girl in 2019?

While bets are already being taken, the Duke of Sussex seems to be delighted about welcoming a son or a daughter next spring. Harry and Meghan, who are currently on their first royal tour as a married couple, announced their pregnancy on Monday following their arrival in Australia.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the palace said in a statement on Monday. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."