Pippa Middleton Gives Birth to a Baby Boy With James Matthews

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Oct. 16, 2018 7:30 AM

Pippa Middleton is officially a mom!

She and husband James Matthews welcomed a baby boy into the world Monday at 1:58 p.m. local time, her rep tells E! News. The newborn, whose name has not been revealed, weighed 8 lbs., 9 oz. According to The Daily Mail, "Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well."

Prior to giving birth, speculation that Pippa had indeed gone into labor when photographers spotted James heading into the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital with overnight bags in hand. 

Last Friday, Pippa and James were among many members of the British royal family and beyond to attend Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding. At nine months pregnant, Pippa looked absolutely dazzling in an emerald green dress and black pumps.

Kate Middleton's younger sister confirmed she was pregnant back in June in a sports and fitness column in Waitrose Kitchen magazine. "I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal and continue most of my sports with better knowledge," she wrote at the time. 

Pippa Middleton's Pregnancy Style

In her column, Middleton detailed how her exercise routine changed, especially during her first trimester. "When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant I realized I needed to adjust my normal 4 to 5-day-a-week routine and find a way of continuing my exercise safely throughout the three trimesters," she wrote.

Throughout her pregnancy, Middleton has stayed true to her fitness routine, as evidenced by sightings of her walking to the gym and her various other Waitrose columns.

Middleton and her hedge fund manager husband tied the knot on May 20, 2017 (just a year before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. She and Kate are from an area not far from the church. They then enjoyed a honeymoon in paradise while they vacationed in Tahiti.

Just like her big sis, the fitness writer's style hasn't taken a backseat to her pregnancy. She's been seen around donning gorgeous dresses, including her floral get-up for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. She also wore a custom Alessandra Rich  baby blue dress to Prince Louis' christening in July.

Baby fever is certainly alive and well within the inner circles of the U.K.'s elite, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex just announced they are expecting they're first child together in the Spring of 2019. 

Congratulations on the newborn, Pippa and James!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

