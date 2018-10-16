Pippa Middleton Gives Birth to a Baby Boy With James Matthews

Pippa Middleton is officially a mom!

She and husband James Matthews welcomed a baby boy into the world Monday at 1:58 p.m. local time, her rep tells E! News. The newborn, whose name has not been revealed, weighed 8 lbs., 9 oz. According to The Daily Mail, "Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well."

Prior to giving birth, speculation that Pippa had indeed gone into labor when photographers spotted James heading into the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital with overnight bags in hand.

Last Friday, Pippa and James were among many members of the British royal family and beyond to attend Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding. At nine months pregnant, Pippa looked absolutely dazzling in an emerald green dress and black pumps.

Kate Middleton's younger sister confirmed she was pregnant back in June in a sports and fitness column in Waitrose Kitchen magazine. "I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal and continue most of my sports with better knowledge," she wrote at the time.