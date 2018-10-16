Lady Gaga Confirms Engagement to Christian Carino

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine
Cue the wedding bells because Mother Monster is getting married!
Lady Gaga is engaged to her beau, talent agent Christian Carino, the Star Is Born actress confirmed herself. Nearly a year since engagement rumors first sparked last November, the triple threat thanked her "fiancé Christian" during her speech at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles on Monday, People reported.
While it's unclear exactly when the big question was popped, Gaga has been wearing a sparkler on her left-hand ring finger for months now, fueling the speculation that she was indeed an engaged Lady.
AP/REX/Shutterstock
As loyal fans know, the 31-year-old and her ex Taylor Kinney broke off their engagement in July 2016, more than a year after the Chicago Fire's proposal on Valentine's Day in 2015.
More than six months after the split, Gaga was spotted canoodling with Carino on the field at the 2017 Super Bowl in early February and the low-key couple has been going strong ever since. Gaga's man helped her ring in her 31st birthday, took their romance to the Hamptons that summer, and a few months after, the star dropped the "L" word on her fans.
"When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was OK," the songstress said during a rainy concert in September 2017, as reported by Page Six. "The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall."
Clearly, Mother Monster has fallen in love—and she's ready to tie the knot. Congratulations, you two!