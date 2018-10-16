Lady Gaga Confirms Engagement to Christian Carino

As loyal fans know, the 31-year-old and her ex Taylor Kinney broke off their engagement in July 2016, more than a year after the Chicago Fire's proposal on Valentine's Day in 2015.

More than six months after the split, Gaga was spotted canoodling with Carino on the field at the 2017 Super Bowl in early February and the low-key couple has been going strong ever since. Gaga's man helped her ring in her 31st birthday, took their romance to the Hamptons that summer, and a few months after, the star dropped the "L" word on her fans.

"When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was OK," the songstress said during a rainy concert in September 2017, as reported by Page Six. "The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall."