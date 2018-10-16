Prince Harry Adorably Reunites With 98-Year-Old Friend and Introduces Her to Pregnant Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ran into one very special royal admirer on Tuesday.

While greeting well-wishers at the Sydney Opera House during the first day of their royal tour in Australia, they came across a 98-year-old woman named Daphne Dunne, whom Harry had met during his 2015 and 2017 visits to Australia.

The Duke of Sussex greeted Dunne with a warm hug. She then told him she had heard the "good news" about Meghan's pregnancy that morning, and Harry invited his wife to pop over so the two could meet.

Of course, the Duchess of Sussex was happy to oblige. She knelt down to meet Dunne and held her hands. She then asked how the royal admirer was doing and said it was "so nice" to meet her. Dunne congratulated the royal on her pregnancy, as well.

"Thank you!" Meghan replied. "What an exciting time. Yes, I've been so happy."

Dunne said the news was "marvelous" and "just what Harry needs."

The prince proceeded to compliment Dunne on her footwear, noting that her shoes were "very cool." Meghan also said she saw the photos of Harry and Dunne from his last two visits and said they were "very sweet."