Prince Harry Adorably Reunites With 98-Year-Old Friend and Introduces Her to Pregnant Meghan Markle

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Oct. 16, 2018 5:11 AM
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ran into one very special royal admirer on Tuesday.
While greeting well-wishers at the Sydney Opera House during the first day of their royal tour in Australia, they came across a 98-year-old woman named Daphne Dunne, whom Harry had met during his 2015 and 2017 visits to Australia.
The Duke of Sussex greeted Dunne with a warm hug. She then told him she had heard the "good news" about Meghan's pregnancy that morning, and Harry invited his wife to pop over so the two could meet.
Of course, the Duchess of Sussex was happy to oblige. She knelt down to meet Dunne and held her hands. She then asked how the royal admirer was doing and said it was "so nice" to meet her. Dunne congratulated the royal on her pregnancy, as well.
"Thank you!" Meghan replied. "What an exciting time. Yes, I've been so happy."
Dunne said the news was "marvelous" and "just what Harry needs."
The prince proceeded to compliment Dunne on her footwear, noting that her shoes were "very cool." Meghan also said she saw the photos of Harry and Dunne from his last two visits and said they were "very sweet."
Clearly excited to see the duke, Dunne tenderly stroked Harry's cheek, leading the father-to-be to let out a light giggle. She also asked him if he liked her new 'do, which the prince had noted had been dyed pink.
"I'm so happy to finally meet you," Meghan added. "I've heard so much about you—all good things."
Dunne then said, "I think it's wonderful the two of you."
"This is what drew my attention to her," Harry told his wife, who thanked Dunne for waiting to see them.
Before saying goodbye, Dunne received a kiss on the cheek and a gentle hand squeeze from both royals. She also gave the couple a card, which Meghan described as "fantastic."
"And hopefully the next time we see you we'll have our little with one with us," the duchess added as Dunne sweetly stroked her hair.
The couple certainly had a busy day. Before running into their dear old friend, they visited with the Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove and Lady Cosgrove at the Admiralty House, where they were gifted a kangaroo stuffed animal and a tiny pair of Uggs.
"It's our first baby gift!" Meghan, who wore a white dress by Australian designer Karen Gee, said.
They also visited the Taronga Zoo and watched a dance performance by the Bangarra dance company.
The full day marked the first time Harry and Meghan had stepped out since announcing the pregnancy news on Monday. The couple are expecting their first child in the Spring of 2019.
The couple will also visit Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand throughout their two-week trip.
