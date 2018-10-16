Married at First Sight's Decision Day Has Our Hearts Pounding Until the Very End

Mia Bally, Tristan Thompson, Married at First Sight

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

It's the question we've been waiting to hear all season long: "Would you like to stay married or would you like to get a divorce?"

For three brave couples, they had to answer truthfully and honestly Tuesday night as decision day finally arrived on Married at First Sight.

Viewers watched as strangers become husband and wife after meeting for the first time at the altar.

And while each couple has overcome their own personal hurdles, sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz, marriage counselor Pastor Calvin Roberson and clinical psychologist Dr. Jessica Griffin were hopeful their matches would have a happily ever after.

"Getting married at first sight is a lot of work," Dr. Pepper explained. "But if you put in that work, the rewards can be huge."

So what did the couples end up deciding? The results may surprise you.

Photos

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Danielle Bergman, Bobby Dodd, Married at First Sight

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd

Is it just us or were these two the perfect match all season long? While there was a bit of concern that Danielle still hadn't told Bobby that he loved her, the pair experienced little to no major conflict. "These eight weeks have been the absolute best eight weeks of my life and you don't really know when you go into this situation, what you are going to get and I'm just glad I got you," Bobby shared with his wife. "I want to be with you for the rest of my days and I just want to know if you will be with me forever." What came next was a surprise proposal. Spoiler alert: Danielle said yes!

"I 100 percent see babies in my future. Danielle is my soulmate," Bobby confessed. Danielle added, "I'm just completely head over heels in love with you. This is by far the best thing that has ever happened to me."

Mia Bally, Tristan Thompson, Married at First Sight

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Tristan Thompson & Mia Bally

It's been a long journey of ups and downs for this MAFS pair who managed to survive an arrest just in time for their honeymoon and an explosive fight that led to Mia leaving the house. When it came to decision day, however, the couple made it clear that they wanted to stay married. "Mia, we have been through more in these eight weeks than some people have gone through in years, " Tristan shared. "I've always struggled with commitment and the thing is I want to stay married to you."

Mia added, "I know in the future we're going to have more hurdles to cross but the best part is that I'm going to have you to cross them with so I totally want to stay together…I promise you I'm not going to leave you." As for those recent headlines that confirmed the pair was divorced, fans are hoping for some answers on next week's reunion.

Amber Martorana, Dave Flaherty, Married at First Sight

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Amber Martorana & Dave Flaherty

The final couple of decision day always leaves fans guessing until the very end. These two were no different after their roller coaster of emotions during the past eight weeks. Ultimately, this pair is also staying together. "I want to stay married because even though it's been one of the most challenging things I've ever done. I think it's all been worth it. I think you're worth it," Amber shared.

Dave added, "It has been a process—a process of getting to know each other and going through some conflict and having moments where we were at our breaking point. It wasn't easy. It wasn't fun. Today, sitting here with you, I don't want to rush any of this. I don't want to rush feelings. I just want more time. I want to stay married."

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.

And watch the premiere of Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After October 30 at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.

