Watch 13 Reasons Why Star Dylan Minette in Haunting New Interview

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 6:09 PM

There's no better way to get to know someone than going on a terrifying walk through one of Knott's Scary Farm's mazes. So, E!The Rundown's Erin Lim enlisted 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minette for a scary stroll through one their infamous mazes.

During their haunting interview, Dylan revealed he is most scared of getting buried alive, although by th elooks of it he seemed pretty terrified of the masked characters too. He also dished on his most "traumatic" audition, which happened at a surprisingly young age. "When I was like really young I had to pretend to be getting murdered on tape for something," he said. "That was pretty traumatizing."

While the star may have been going through some scary stuff, he still had the time to praise executive producerSelena Gomez. "It's scary how busy she is and how talented she is," the star revealed.

Love Lives of 13 Reasons Why Stars

Dylan Minette

Jen Lowery

As for his personal life, the star sparked romance rumors with The Regrettes singer Lydia Night during a night out on the town. "Dylan and Lydia were spotted getting cozy at Knott's Scary Farm on Oct. 6," a source tells E! News. "The two held hands and at one point Dylan was rubbing her back. They exchanged a couple of kisses outside one of the mazes."

Take a look at the gallery above to get the scoop on more of the love lives of the 13 Reasons Why cast!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

