The Conners Cast Promises the Show Is Moving Forward, But "Not Ignoring the Past"

The Conners may have lost a family member, but they've still got story to tell.

In an exclusive featurette above, the cast of ABC's The Conners seem ready to take on the show's new life after saying goodbye to Roseanne.

"The reason the Conners have kept together as a family is because of laughter and love," explains John Goodman. "It's true, there's a lot of love around here, and there's a lot of love in the show, and a lot of laughter."

Emma Kenney promises that "the show is not ignoring the past at all."

"It's just moving forward and continuing to evolve," she says.

"It's really about carrying on the legacy of this show," says Michael Fishman. "It's really about taking these characters and honoring where we come from, but then kind of showing a whole new path."