Nicole Kidman Says Divorcing Tom Cruise Forced Her to ''Grow Up''

Nicole Kidmanis speaking out about her decade-long marriage to Tom Cruise.

The two stars tied the knot in 1990 after starring in the film Days of Thunder together, at the beginning of what would become a very successful career. In an essay written for New York magazine's women and power series, she reveals, "I got married very young, but it definitely wasn't power for me — it was protection. I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed."

During their time together, the pair adopted two children, Isabella, now 25, and son Connor, now 23.

It wasn't till they divorced in 2001, that Kidman felt she had to face new and different struggles in her career, especially as a woman. "I would work, but I was still very much cocooned," she explains. "So when I came out of it at 32, 33, it's almost like I had to grow up."