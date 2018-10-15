Why Justin Bieber Feels "Conflicted and Confused" as Selena Gomez Continues Mental Health Treatment

Justin Bieber "feels bad" about his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez as she continues to seek treatment at a mental health facility.

On Oct. 10, E! News confirmed that Gomez entered a treatment center to help with her anxiety and depression and remains "committed to focusing on her mental and physical health." A source told E! News that Bieber feels "conflicted and confused" about it. "They have both had emotional struggles and bonded over that in the past," the insider shared.

Bieber and Gomez dated on-and-off for about three years, but broke up in 2014. Theysparked romance rumors back in November 2017 when they were spotted kissing at one of his hockey games. A few months later in March, they decided to take some time apart from each other. Not long after that, he was spotted hanging out with his now-fiancée (perhaps wife), Hailey Baldwin.

Another source told E! News last week that the "What Do You Mean?" singer felt "remorse" for Gomez.