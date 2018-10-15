19 Iconic Celeb Halloween Beauty Looks That Are a Trick and a Treat

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 3:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Khloe Kardashian, Halloween

Instagram

Halloween brings creativity out of everyone, especially celebrities. 

No matter how popular, famous or beautiful you are, transforming into your favorite fictional character or idol is too much fun to resist. For one day, you can be anyone you want to be. It's thrilling and for the DIY-er, it's a dream.

While you have been searching for the perfect Halloween look, celebrities like Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Jenna Dewan and Lady Gaga prove that the brilliance of a costume is not clothing—it's beauty! Perfecting the hair and makeup of your character is what makes the look believable. And, while necessary, it doesn't have to be hard. You simply need some inspiration and a few products!

Photos

15 Cute Halloween Clothes That Aren't Actually Costumes

Cue celebrities that scored big on Halloween, creating iconic looks that are sure to inspire. Scroll through the best hair and makeup below!

ESC: Kaia Gerber, Halloween

Instagram

Kaia Gerber

Makeup artist Anthony Nguyen turned Kaia into a '70s disco dolly with metallic pale blue eye shadow.

ESC: Celebrity Halloween Beauty Looks

Jasmine Tookes

The model chose the perfect Halloween outfit. However, it's the voluminous ponytail and sultry makeup that brings Princess Jasmine to life.

ESC: Adele, Halloween

Instagram

Adele

What a nice jester! Adele breaks the mold with this glamorous Halloween makeup that features elaborate eye liner, glitter shadow and a bold lip color.

Article continues below

ESC: Beyonce, Halloween

Instagram

Beyonce

The singer rocked a silky high pony, red lips and rosey cheeks to create unreal Barbie beauty.

ESC: Karlie Kloss, Halloween

Instagram

Karlie Kloss

The supermodel takes the Halloween cat costume to a whole new level with this dark and edgy glam.

ESC: Celebrity Halloween Beauty Looks

Zoe Kravitz

The Big Little Lies star perfects her baby hair in order to pull off her Halloween look as a nun.

Article continues below

ESC: Khloe Kardashian, Halloween

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe's colored contacts, icy white hair and silver contour makes for a killer Storm costume.

ESC: Jenna Dewan, Halloween

Instagram

Jenna Dewan

Jenna completed her magical unicorn look with pink contour, pink lipstick, rhinestones and a multi colored ponytail.

ESC: Celebrity Halloween Beauty Looks

Jamie Chung

The actress' Black Swan-inspired makeup is next level!

Article continues below

ESC: Lady Gaga, Halloween

Instagram

Lady Gaga

Gaga used contouring, fake scars and black contacts to turn herself into Edward Scissorhands.

ESC: Kylie Jenner, Halloween

Instagram

Kylie Jenner

Kylie recreated Christina Aguilera's iconic Dirrty makeup look with a smokey eye, blue contacts and facial piercings.

ESC: Celebrity Halloween Beauty Looks

Jordyn Woods

The influencer is a bad woman in an all-red devil costume.

Article continues below

ESC: Olivia Culpo, Halloween

Instagram

Olivia Culpo

If anyone can make a monkey costume look sexy, it's Olivia! Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta used a chocolate lip color and a brown smokey eye to turn the supermodel into a monkey.

ESC: Elle Fanning, Halloween

Instagram

Elle Fanning

A classic red lip was all Elle needed to nail the Kill Bill nurse costume.

ESC: Celebrity Halloween Beauty Looks

Shanina Shaik

The Model Squad star's look is out of this world, but also super easy to recreate. All you need is glitter for your hair, blue lipstick and blue eye shadow!

Article continues below

ESC: Shay Mitchell, Halloween

Instagram

Shay Mitchell

Ms. Mitchell's last-minute dead bride costume featured eerie blue contacts and a forehead wound.

ESC: Lauren Conrad, Halloween

Instagram

Lauren Conrad

Former The Hills star used black lipstick and eye liner to create a last minute Frankenstein Groom look.

ESC: Lily Aldridge, Halloween

Instagram

Lily Aldridge

All you need to recreate Lily's vampire costume is dark eye shadow, fake blood and a black cape!

Article continues below

ESC: Behati Prinsloo, Halloween

Instagram

Behati Prinsloo

The model proves that the classic skeleton costume isn't complete without detailed skull makeup.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , VG , Halloween , Style
Latest News
ESC: Princess Eugenie, Tiara, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

We Recreated Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Beauty for $25: Here’s How

Stairs, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Gown Looks a Lot Like These Celebrity Dresses

Jessica Simpson

Let's Discuss Jessica Simpson's $13,000 Sunglasses Collection

ESC: Best Dressed, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Stuns in a Corset and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Royal Wedding, Pixie Geldof, Hats

The Best Hats at Princess Eugenie's Wedding, Ranked!

Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Makeup Is Royally Beautiful

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Here's What Princess Beatrice Wore to Sister Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.