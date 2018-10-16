9 Times Spencer Pratt Proved He Is the LADYGANG Fan in All of Us

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Oct. 16, 2018 5:00 AM
Think you're LADYGANG's number one fan? Think again.
While we're certain you adore Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek, we know for a fact that the ladies have a pretty notable superfan. Obviously, we're talking about Spencer Pratt.
Yes, The Hills alum obsesses over crystals and hummingbirds, but he also makes plenty of time for the LADYGANG podcast. And, from what we've seen on Twitter, the Pratt patriarch is eagerly awaiting LADYGANG's TV debut on E! on October 28.
Not only has Spencer previously guest starred on the popular podcast, but he's also vocalized his love for the LADYGANG on social media. No, really!
For the best of Spencer's LADYGANG superfan moments, be sure to take a look at the quotes below.
Ladygang/Instagram; Getty Images
The Hills alum commands his followers to "Vote @TheLadyGang" for Pop Podcast of 2018 at the E! People's Choice Awards.
Ladygang/Instagram; Getty Images
In fact, Pratt wants LADYGANG to win at the 2018 People's Choice Awards that he retweeted this from @LadyGangTV:
"Hold the phone @TheLadyGang made it to the finals! Tell your LADYGANG to vote by tweeting #THELADYGANG, #ThePopPodcast and #PCAs or vote here: https://pca.eonline.com/#vote/cat43"
Ladygang/Instagram; Getty Images
Heidi Montag's husband refers to Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek as his "gang gang" on Twitter.
Article continues below
Ladygang/Instagram; Getty Images
The MTV celeb practically freaks out upon learning LADYGANG is heading to E!. "Congrats @KeltieKnight @becbecbobec @jacvanek #ladygang," Spencer writes.
Ladygang/Instagram; Getty Images
"Tastemakers," the father of one gushes online. "@KeltieKnight @jacvanek @becbecbobec aka @TheLadyGang"
Ladygang/Instagram; Getty Images
Spencer happily admits he's subscribed to LADYGANG's #LADYBOX. "I call it the Gang box since I got it," the Pratt patriarch adds on social media.
Article continues below
Ladygang/Instagram; Getty Images
"Please @TheLadyGang be my tiger moms," Spencer begs to Keltie, Becca and Jac.
Ladygang/Instagram; Getty Images
"Listening to @TheLadyGang @kaitlynbristowe on the gondola," Gunner Pratt's dad confesses from Aspen.
Ladygang/Instagram; Getty Images
Per Pratt, the LADYGANG podcast episode featuring Kaitlyn Bristowe "is absolute squad goals."
Article continues below
