The Real Reason Ariana Grande Called Off Her Engagement to Pete Davidson: Why Their Relationship Came to a Sudden Halt

Even the most thrilling joyrides end at some point.

And when you're careening along at 100 mph, it's all the likelier that someone is going to be forced to slam on the brakes.

That appears to be what happened with Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, who have ended their engagement after four very eventful months, not one of which went by without Davidson joking that it was Grande's house of cards, and he was just living in it.

"I'm a very, very lucky guy," the Saturday Night Live star said on The Howard Stern Show barely three weeks ago. "Yeah, I don't know what's going on."

After the by turns sweet and raunchy (instigated more by Howard than Pete) interview, Grande, who had been out in the green room listening, came in and plopped down onto her fiancé's lap for a kiss. However, according to Robin Quivers as they discussed the encounter in hindsight on Monday, the singer didn't look particularly pleased with Stern's line of questioning.

But engagements don't just end because of a little kissing and telling.