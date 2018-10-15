EXCLUSIVE!

Katherine McNamara Says Being a PCAs Finalist Is "the Biggest Gift"

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 11:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Katherine McNamara knows that she has her fans to thank for becoming an E! People's Choice Awards finalist this year.

In fact, her fans proved their dedication as Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments lovers by writing her name in during the nominations round of the 2018 People's Choice Awards in order to secure her spot in the finalist round for Female TV Star of 2018.

In addition to the 22-year-old actress' finalist nod for playing Clary on the Freeform series, Shadowhunters is also up for Show of 2018, Bingeworthy Show of 2018 and Sci-Fi/Fantatsy Show of 2018 at this year's award show.

Her co-star Harry Shum Jr. secured his own write-in finalist spot for Male TV Star of 2018 as well. That is some serious love for the Freeform favorite and McNamara doesn't take the honor lightly. 

"That's been the biggest gift. This People's Choice surprise," McNamara told E! News at the #GirlHero Award Luncheon Presented by Girl Up on Sunday in Los Angeles. 

Read

Katherine McNamara Gives Shadowhunters Fans a Big Surprise at the PCAs Food Truck: Watch It Now

"It's been a real roller coaster. It's quite a bit of shock when you find out this is happening. But ultimately, I have nothing but gratitude and love for the Shadowhunters fans," the Missouri native continued.

"They have done so much for us especially with the show coming to a close," McNamara noted. "It's really a testament to another group of people coming together to support a story that is about love and acceptance and it shows how amazing the Shadowhunters fans are."

Clearly the Shadowhunters fans have spoken, but have you voted? The final round of voting closes this week, on Friday, Oct. 19, which means you only have four days to get in all your votes, so you better get moving!

Don't miss the 2018 People's Choice Awards airing live from E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Exclusives , TV
Latest News
Teresa Giudice

Inside Teresa Giudice's Uphill Battle to Keep Her Family Together

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Here Are the Top Predictions for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Baby Name

Charmed

It's the Perfect Time for Charmed and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, But Do They Deliver?

This Is Us

This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Says Kate's Pregnancy Story Isn't Entirely Heartbreaking, But...

Kendra Wilkinson

Kendra Wilkinson Is ''Proud'' of Herself After Signing Hank Baskett Divorce Papers

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

The Real Reason Ariana Grande Called Off Her Engagement to Pete Davidson: Why Their Relationship Came to a Sudden Halt

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Actually Hinted at Her Pregnancy 3 Weeks Ago

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.