These Sickening Lip Syncs Prove Why RuPaul's Drag Race Is A PCAs Finalist

Yaaaaaas queen!

After 10 seasons, three All-Stars competitions, and several Emmys, RuPaul's Drag Race is—at long last—a finalist for the E! People's Choice Awards.

The drag queen competition series is up for Competition Show of 2018, and it's honestly about time.

Over the years, the show has served charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent as one of the most original, hilarious and captivating competition series on television.

So, who will the drag queens being facing off against at this year's award show? The RuPaul-helmed series is competing against reality giants like The Voice, America's Got Talent, and Big Brother, as well as newcomer Ellen's Game of Games.

But VH1's popular program brings one major element to our screens that we can't get from the other series: the Lip Sync for Your Life—or Legacy, for All-Stars—episodes.

There's truly nothing like watching two drag queens battle it out with impressive dancing, comedic bits, and show-stopping stunts for a chance at a hefty cash prize and a one-year supply of cosmetics.