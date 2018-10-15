The Real Housewives of Orange County Hits Jamaica and Gina Immediately Lets the Shade Fly

The new cast of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Orange County are on their first trip together and it must be pretty sunny because the shade is flying in Jamaica.

In the clip below, the Orange County ladies, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter, arrive at their vacation destination and face the dreaded room selection process. Only this time it goes kind of smoothly, with some "jokes" thrown in.

"To Jamaica, to a fun couple of days," Shannon says. Yes, they're all wearing hats with dreadlocks attached to them.