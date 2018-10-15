Inside Ariana Grande's Complicated Relationship With Her Fans

There's not a lot that Ariana Grande wouldn't do for her fans.

She puts it all out there for her Arianators, pouring her heart into her songs, allowing them into her world in hopes that their connection can be of service to singer and listener alike. She engages with them on social media in a way that few other stars do, propping them up and reminding them she loves them. She surprises them in heartwarming moments like the one during her May visit to The Tonight Show, as her way of saying thanks.

"The thing that makes me feel OK with opening up and finally allowing myself to be vulnerable is that I know [my fans] feel the same feelings," she told The FADER in May. "I've talked to them about it. I have fans that have become friends of mine. I have their numbers, and we talk all the time."

They've become a family, something that was never more evident than when Ariana and her fans were forced to mourn together following the heartbreaking bombing at her Manchester tour stop in 2017. And as troll culture takes an even tighter grip on the internet and the real world in 2018 has been one personal tragedy after the next for the singer, Ariana has needed that family to have her back more than ever.