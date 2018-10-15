How Meghan Markle Hid Her Baby Bump, From Well-Placed Ruffles to Cozy Coats

Hindsight is crystal clear—and so are the ways Meghan Markletried to hide her burgeoning baby bump.

On Monday, Kensington Palace confirmed the exciting and recently speculated news that the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant with her and Prince Harry's first child.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the palace said in a statement. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

As for how far along the expectant royal is, she reportedly had her 12-week scan recently, putting her at the three month mark. While the baby news has been secretly brewing among the duke and duchess, the two have not shied away from public appearances. However, judging by Markle's recent wardrobe, she may have taken extra precaution when it came to concealing any signs of apregnancy.