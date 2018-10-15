Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Weighed Zika Risks Before Royal Tour

Before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced her pregnancy and embarked on their first royal tour as a married couple, the duo consulted their doctors and asked whether it would be safe for the Duchess of Sussex to travel to places where the Zika virus has been detected. 

As royal admirers are well aware, the future parents are spending the next two weeks traveling across Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand to focus on youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts and the Invictus Games. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Zika has been reported in both Tonga and Fiji. The CDC noted that the virus can be passed on from a pregnant woman to her fetus and that it can cause birth defects. However, Kensington Palace revealed the couple sought medical advice ahead of their trip and ultimately decided to continue with their tour as planned. In fact, a source told People Meghan recently had her 12-week scan and is "feeling well."

Over the weekend, Australian magazine New Idea reported that a tour guide had let it slip that Meghan would not be joining her husband on the trip to Fiji. The publication cited concern over the Zika virus as a possible cause—sparking speculation that a pregnancy announcement was on the way. However, the Palace has since confirmed there will be no changes to the itinerary.

The rumor wasn't the only thing to cause pregnancy rumors to spread. Meghan also raised a few eyebrows after she wore a navy coat over her Givenchy dress to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding—leaving some to wonder if a baby bump was possibly hidden underneath. As E! News previously reported, the couple shared the news with their royal family members at the nuptials. Of course, the relatives were "delighted" by the news. Meghan's mother, Doria, is also "very happy." 

Read

Everything Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Said About Becoming Parents

Kensington Palace confirmed a royal baby is on the way on Monday.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the Palace said in a statement on Instagram. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

The pregnancy news came five months after Harry and Meghan tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in May. Shortly after their engagement, Harry revealed they would like to "start a family in the near future." However, he said they were taking things "one step at a time."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

