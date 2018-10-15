Meghan Markle Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Prince Harry

She continued, "And I think in being able to meet his aunts and - and also like Julia and just different people who were so important to his mom, I'm able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him. And it's - it's incredibly special. And you know to be able to have this which sort of links where you come from and Botswana which is important to us and it's - it's perfect."

Harry then shared that his mom and Meghan would've been "best friends."

"Oh they'd be thick as thieves, without question, I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends - best friends with Meghan," he said. "So no it's - you know it is days like - days like today when - when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news. But you know with the ring and with everything else that's going on I'm sure she's…"

"...she's with us," Markle said.

"I'm sure she's with us yeah, you know, jumping up and down somewhere else," Harry shared.