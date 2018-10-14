Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Get Married

Big Brother contestants and The Amazing Race winners Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson can check off one more accomplishment off their bucket list: getting married!

Graf and Nickson tied the knot in Los Angeles in front of friends and loved ones in a beautiful ceremony, E! News can confirm.

The bride wore a Mark Zunino wedding dress. A rep for the designer told E! News it was a hand-draped, off-the-shoulder, English net mermaid gown.

Before leading up to the big day, both Nickson and Graf posted photos and videos on Instagram of their family arriving and other festivities. On Saturday, Nickson uploaded a photo of himself holding his daughter Paisley on the beach and wrote, "Flower girl made it..."

Similarly, Graf posted a picture on her Instagram story of what is most likely her dress and wrote, "Guys! I'm getting married!"