Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Split: Take a Look Back at Their Whirlwind Romance

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have split and ended their engagement.

Grande and Davidson had a whirlwind romance. They began dating in May and their relationship was initially described as "casual," but that quickly changed. The couple announced a few weeks later in June that they were engaged.

Before they started dating, both Davidson and Grande got out of long-term relationships. Davidson and his girlfriend Cazzie David broke up a few weeks before he and Grande became a couple. The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer and Mac Miller ended their relationship around the same time after dating for two years.

Since the moment Grande and Davidson's relationship hit the social media airwaves, the two of them packed on the PDA and support for one another. Davidson and Grande both got tattoos that were symbolic of the other. Early in their relationship, Davidson inked Grande's "Dangerous Woman" symbol behind his ear, although he got it covered up a few days ago.

The "God Is a Woman" paid tribute to Davidson's late father by tattooing his New York Fire Department badge number on her foot. Davidson's dad, Scott Davidson, died in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.