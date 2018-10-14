Inside the Love Lives of Shameless Stars

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 14, 2018 3:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Who's Shamelessly in love?

The family and love lives of the characters on Showtime's hit series Shameless may be dysfunctional onscreen, but in real life, many of the cast are pretty functional: Happily married, dating and parents to adorable kids—or expecting!

For example, Emmy Rossum, who is set to soon leave her role as Fiona Gallagher (sniff!), has been married to Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail since 2017. Several of her Shameless co-stars, including William H. Macy and Jeremy Allen White, attended their wedding.

Macy, who plays patriarch Frank Gallagher on the show, has himself been married to actress Felicity Huffman for more than 20 years.

Check out more details about the love lives of the stars of Shameless!

Emmy Rossum, Sam Esmail

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Peabody

Emmy Rossum (Fiona Gallagher)

The actress and Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail have been married since 2017. The couple began dating in 2013 after she was cast in his first full-length film, Comet

William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for Backstage Creations

William H. Macy (Frank Gallagher)

The actor and actress Felicity Huffman have been married since 1997 and share two daughters, Sophia Grace and Georgia Grace.

Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin

Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White (Lip Gallagher)

The actor and longtime girlfriend Addison Timlin, who starred together in the 2008 film Afterschool, revealed they are expecting their first child.

Article continues below

Cameron Monaghan, Peyton List

Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Cameron Monaghan (Ian Gallagher)

The actor, who plays a gay man and leading LGBTQ activist on the Showtime series, and Disney Channel actress Peyton List, his co-star in the 2018 film Anthem of a Teenage Prophet, sparked romance rumors in fall 2017 when they were photographed at Disneyland together. He was previously linked romantically to Shameless co-star Ruby Modine.

Noel Fisher, Layla Alizada

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Noel Fisher (Mickey Milkovich)

The actor, who played Ian's lover on the show, has been married to actress Layla Alizada since 2017. The two starred together on the series Godiva's more than a decade earlier.

Steve Howey, Sarah Shahi, Violet Moon Howey, William Wolf Howey, Knox Blue Howey

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Steve Howey (Kevin "Kev" Ball)

The actor and wife Sarah Shahi have been married since 2009 and are parents to eldest son William Wolf and a younger twin son and daughter, Violet Moon and Knox Blue.

Article continues below

Shanola Hampton, Daren Dukes, Cai MyAnna Dukes, Daren O.C. Dukes

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Shanola Hampton (Veronica "V" Fisher)

The actress has been married to producer Daren Dukes since 2000 and they have two children, daughter Cai MyAnna and son Daren.

Ethan Cutkosky, Brielle Barbusca

Instagram

Ethan Cutkosky (Carl Gallagher)

The actor has been with girlfriend Brielle Barbusca for a few years.

Joan Cusack, Richard Burke, Miles Burke, Dylan Burke

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Joan Cusack (Sheila Jackson)

The actress, who left after season 5, have been married to Richard Burke since 1996. The two share two adult sons, Dylan and Miles. (The four are pictured at the 2013 Creative Arts Emmys.)

Article continues below

Laura Slade Wiggins, Kyle Weishaar

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Laura Slade Wiggins (Karen Jackson)

The actress, who played Lip's girlfriend and left the Showtimes series in season 3, married studio stuntman Kyle Weishaar in June 2018.

Richard Flood, Gabriella Pession

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Richard Flood (Ford Kellogg)

The Irish actor, who plays Fiona's boyfriend, and Italian actress Gabriella Pession have been married since 2006. They have one child, son Giulo.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

All the Signs Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Were Heading for a Split

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Split: Take a Look Back at Their Whirlwind Romance

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Break Up and Call Off Engagement

True Thompson, Halloween, Pumpkin Patch

True Thompson Gets Festive and Dresses Up as a Pumpkin Before Her First Halloween

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Australia Royal Tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arrive in Australia for First Royal Tour as a Married Couple

Milania Giudice, Joe Giudice

Teresa and Joe Giudice's Daughters Vow to Fight His Deportation

Kanye West, White House

Kanye West Gives Surprise Twitter Performance From Uganda During Family Trip

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.