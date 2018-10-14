Teresa and Joe Giudice's Daughters Vow to Fight His Deportation

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and husband Joe Giudice's daughters are rallying behind their dad in wake of a judge's ruling to have him deported.

He is serving a more than 3-year sentence for fraud and is set to be released in March. A judge ruled on Wednesday that the 46-year-old, a permanent U.S. resident and a native of Italy, will be removed from the United States after his release from federal prison, without giving a more specific time frame.

On Sunday, one of Teresa and Joe's four daughters, Milania, 12, posted on her Instagram page two photos of her with her father.

"My dad , who is the best dad in the world, needs to come home," she wrote. "We aren't done fighting dad. I can't believe this is happening. I can't imagine another day without you. We are gonna do everything we can to fight this daddy!! I love you with all my heart buddy❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#heartbroken."