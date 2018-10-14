Khloe Kardashian Showcases Her Own "Revenge Body"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 14, 2018 1:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Tristan Thompson is definitely a fan of Khloe Kardashian's "revenge body."

The 34-year-old host of the E! series of the same name and star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a photo set showing her wearing a semi-sheer white corset top, a white silk jacket and jeans."

"Revenge body," she captioned the pics, adding a camcorder emoji.

Tristan liked the photos.

Khloe shared the pics six months after giving birth to her and the Cleveland Cavaliers star's daughter True Thompson, her first child. The reality star said in July she had lost 33 pounds since her pregnancy and said in September that she was plateauing on her weight loss and felt discouraged.

Khloe also posted the photos two weeks after the Cavaliers began playing in the NBA pre-season and several days before they will play their first regular season game, in Toronto.

Tristan's whereabouts this weekend were not made public but on Sunday he posted on his Instagram Stories a video taken from a private waterfront estate.

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Best Looks

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Later on Saturday, Khloe posted on her Instagram Stories a cryptic viral Oprah Winfrey quote that read, "Every single choice we make is either going to enhance the spirit or drain it. Every day, we're either giving ourselves power or taking it away." The reality star has increased the frequency of postings of viral quotes in recent weeks.

Khloe later wrote, "Blessed, thankful and focused."

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

On Sunday morning, she posted two more viral passages: "Life doesn't give you what you want. It gives you what you work for" and "Once a man was asked, 'What did you gain by regularly praying to God?' The man replied, 'Nothing…but let me tell you what I lost: anger, ego, greed, depression, insecurity, and fear of death.' Sometimes the answer to our prayers is not gaining but losing; which ultimately is the gain."

Meanwhile, Khloe has been enjoying some quality time with True and her nieces and nephews. On Friday, she shared a pic of her daughter and four of her cousins celebrating her half-birthday with a cupcake party. Tristan liked the photo.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Milania Giudice, Joe Giudice

Teresa and Joe Giudice's Daughters Vow to Fight His Deportation

Kanye West, White House

Kanye West Gives Surprise Twitter Performance From Uganda During Family Trip

DJ Khaled, Asahd Khaled, Birthday

DJ Khaled Throws Son Asahd a 2nd Birthday Party in a Baseball Stadium

JWoww, Roger Mathews, Anniversary, Date, Instagram

JWoww and Roger Mathews Go on Romantic 3-Year Anniversary Date After Divorce Filing

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Pulls Out of F--k Cancer Gala Amid Personal Turmoil

Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa,

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Have Way Too Much Fun Together and We Have Pictures to Prove It!

Kim Kardashian West

Time to Celebrate! Watch a Sneak Peek of Kim Kardashian's KUWTK Birthday Marathon

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.