JWoww and Roger Mathews Go on Romantic 3-Year Anniversary Date After Divorce Filing

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 14, 2018 9:05 AM
Roger Mathews is working hard to try to win back the heart of Jenni "JWoww" Farley and that means treating her like a princess.
In was revealed in late September that the Jersey Shore star filed for divorce from her husband, the father of their 4-year-old daughter Meilani and 2-year-old son Greyson. Mathews later said in a video, "I am going to win my wife back. I'm going to win her affection back, I am going to win her love back."
The two recently celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary a few days early with a romantic dinner date and a horse-drawn carriage ride.
On Saturday night, Mathews posted on his Instagram page a photo showing the two raising glasses of red wine as they sit at a table for two for a hearty meal, with two glasses of Champagne resting there as well.
"Rome wasn't built in a day," Mathews wrote.
He also posted a video of the two walking to a white, pink flower-adorned horse-drawn carriage.
"The horse, oh my God," JWoww said.
"Your chariot awaits," Mathews told her.
"That's why you were worried about timing," she replied.
"Let me get that door for you, babe," he said, opening it for his wife. "Happy anniversary."
"Oh, why thank you," she said. "Look at that."
Inside, a colorful bouquet was waiting for her.
"These are for you," he said.
Mathews had said after JWoww's divorce filing that there was "no cheating" involved, adding, "It's just she grew tired of the repetitive pattern we fell into. Again, I am not going to get into detail but it was a repetitive pattern and not a good one."
"We're in counseling so there is hope," he said. "It ain't over 'till the fat lady sings."
