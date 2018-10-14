We Recreated Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Beauty for $25: Here’s How

YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie was a glowing bride on the day of the royal wedding.
Although she's the Princess of York and this was a big day (even in her life as a royal), her wedding makeup managed to stay far away from looking overdone. Instead, it glistened and enhanced her facial features. Her eyeliner brought attention to her green eyes, which perfectly complemented the jewels of the Grenville Emerald Tiara, and her rose-toned blush brightened her bride-to-be smile. However, her makeup, which we'd describe as wedding day goals, is an all-occasion look. It can be recreated for an equally special day in your life or your go-to makeup.
Essentially, makeup artist Hannah Martin created a versatile look that can be recreated with products you probably have in your makeup kit: eyeliner, blush, mascara, a brow product and a nude lipstick with a glowing finish.
The makeup artist used Bobbi Brown Cosmetics to create her day-to-night beauty (See: Princess Eugenie's wedding reception look below), but if you're missing any of the essential makeup, you can shop at your local drugstore or online retailer. To make it easier, we broke down the look into 9 steps, using drugstore products. Even if you're starting from scratch, the total look will only cost $25.
Step 1: Create a base for your flawless makeup by applying skin-perfecting makeup (L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer, $2.99) and blend into the skin.
Step 2: Apply an eyeshadow primer and nude shadow (optional), then gently dab highlighter (Revlon PhotoReady Highlighting and Contouring Palette, $7.49) under the brow bone and near the inner corner of the eye.
Step 3: Shape and fill in your brows with a product one shade darker than your hair for bold brows (NYX Professional Makeup Tame & Frame Tinted Brow Pomade, $4.79).
Step 4: Apply eyeliner (e.l.f. Studio Cream Eyeliner, $2.24) to the top and bottom lash lines, smudging the product into the outer corner of the eye.
Step 5: Apply mascara (Wet n Wild Mascara Mega Protein, $1.99) to the top and bottom lashes.
Step 6: Apply bronzer (Revlon PhotoReady Highlighting and Contouring Palette, $7.49) to the outer perimeter of the face and under the cheekbone.
Step 7: Lightly add blush (Revlon PhotoReady Highlighting and Contouring Palette, $7.49) to the apples of your cheeks, blending up and out, towards the outer perimeter of the face.
Step 8: Add highlighter (Revlon PhotoReady Highlighting and Contouring Palette, $7.49) to the high points of your cheekbones.
Step 9: Grab a nude toned lipstick with a glossy finish (Burt's Bees Gloss Lip Crayon, Now $4.04)
Now, you've got the princess glow!