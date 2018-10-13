Michael Bublé Suggests He's Quitting Music After Son's Battle With Cancer

Michael Bublé is done with music—apparently.

The Grammy Award winner opened up about his decision to press "stop" on the recording during an interview with Daily Mail Weekend magazine. In 2016, Bublé's 3-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer but has since been doing better.

Both Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato have spoken candidly about Noah's diagnosis and how it impacted their family. He tearfully told Australia's TODAY Show last week, "It sucked and it still sucks because what we went through was THE worst possible thing that you could hear as a parent and maybe as a human being. I much rather would've it been me. I wished, many times I wished it had been."

The "Haven't Met You Yet" singer revealed to the Daily Mail about how he tried to seem as positive as possible for Noah. He revealed that he "never called it the hospital, I called it the fun hotel." At the "fun hotel," Bublé would gather a bunch of bed sheets and "build a tent" for his son.

This entire experience transformed Bublé's outlook on life and his career. "But my whole being's changed. My perception of life. I don't know if I can even get through this conversation without crying," he said.

The artist is set to release his 10th album in November, but he made it seem as if it would be his last. At least for a while.