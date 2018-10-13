Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush's Cute Photo Gets Interrupted by a George W. Bush Photobomb

Barbara and Louis tied the knot at the Bush property in Kennebunkport, Maine in front of a small group of family and friends. Barbara wore a gorgeous silk Vera Wang gown that day.

Her father walked her down the aisle and her grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush had a front row seat. Jenna posted a picture of she and Barbara looking over the ocean and gushed about her sister. She wrote, "Happy tears, heart exploding as I watched this beautiful girl get married in the place that means love and family. I'm so proud to be this beauty's sister."

Jenna has continued to post special moments from the big day all over her social media pages.

The wedding's location in Maine has a special place in the Bush family's heart and love stories. Craig proposed to Barbara there, according to People. It also happened to be the same spot where her grandfather asked her grandmother, Barbara Bush, the same question.

The elder Barbara died in April at the age of 92, but the bride Barbara honored her grandmother that day with her "something borrowed," that happened to be a bracelet her grandfather gave to her grandmother.