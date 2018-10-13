Mischa Barton Shares First Behind-the-Scenes Photo With The Hills Co-Stars Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Oct. 13, 2018 2:03 PM

"The Hills are alive" with a behind-the-scenes look at some of the cast-members on the reality show reboot.

Mischa Barton of The O.C. fame announced on Oct. 3 that she would be joining The Hills: New Beginnings and she provided the first glimpse of her new life on the show. On Friday night, Barton posted an Instagram of herself soft smiling with co-stars Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt. In an homage to Mean Girls, she captioned the photo of the three of them, "on wednesdays we wear whatever we want... and you can totally sit with us."

Pratt shared the same picture on her Instagram account and wrote, "Hanging out in #TheHills."

When Barton first announced her new role on the show (on Mean Girls Day no less), she shared a video on Instagram about what the opportunity meant to her. She captioned it, "The secret's out... I'm joining the cast of The Hills. When MTV approached me with the chance to be a part of the reality show that was inspired by The OC, it felt like the perfect opportunity for an irresistibly inviting new chapter."

Photos

The Hills & Laguna Beach: Where Are They Now?

In August, Pratt and Patridge were spotted filming the show and greeting each other with an air kiss. Most of the reboot cast reunited at the 2018 MTV VMAs where the official announcement was made about New Beginnings. The press release for the reveal said, "The Hills: New Beginnings will reunite original cast members, alongside their children and friends, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles."

Many of the original cast members will return for New Beginnings, including Whitney Port, Brody Jenner, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag(Speidi is back). Two of the biggest names from the original Hills, Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari, won't be on the show. Cavallari is focusing on her other show, Very Cavallari while L.C. "is concentrating right now on her Kohl's line and her charity work, which she is very passionate about," a source told E! News.

Since most of the cast members are in their 30s and married, expect some of their children to make cameos throughout the season. Spencer and Heidi are ready for their 1-year-old son, Gunnar Stone Pratt, to make his television debut. Port, on the other hand, remains iffy about whether or not her son Sonny will share the spotlight with her. She told E! News Sonny will "will pop up here and there because he exists in my life."

Currently, Patridge and her ex-husband Corey Bohan are in the midst of a legal battle revolving around whether or not their 2-year-old daughter Kirra can appear on the show. On Oct. 4, Bohan filed a court order against Patridge requesting "restraining either party from allowing the minor child to be filed or to appear on any reality television production without the express written consent of the other parent."

Bohan wrote in his declaration in the order about why he doesn't want cameras on Kirra. "I do not believe it is in Kirra's best interests to appear on reality TV as the effects of being in the public spotlight could be extremely damaging to such a young child," he said.

Patridge's attorney later told E! News exclusively that Bohan "doesn't say how it is not in Kirra's best interest to appear with her mother on The Hills reboot." He added, "He forgets he married a reality show star, and this is primarily how Audrina earns her living."

The Hills: New Beginnings is expected to air in 2019.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

