Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Are Married

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Kane Brown is now a married man.
The country star, known for hit songs such as "Heaven" and "Used to Love You Sober," has married his longtime love Katelyn Jae, who is also a singer, his rep confirmed to E! News.
The two tied the knot in front of family and friends at a ceremony outside of Nashville on Friday, days after celebrating his three American Music Award wins. The wedding took place at the Mint Springs Farm in Franklin, Tennessee.
"We wanted something here in Nashville and loved the idea of having it at home and not traveling since we are on the road so much," the pair said in a a statement to People. "It's not too rural but has so many elements of nature—a huge lake, rolling hills, trees. It's just beautiful out there."
The bride wore a sleeveless white wedding dress and the groom wore a black Lanvin suit. Guests dined on salmon and barbecue chicken, the magazine reported.
Kane, who will turn 25 this month, and Katelyn have been together for two years and she appears in his latest music video "Weekend."
He had told ABC Radio in comments posted on Friday that he and Katelyn, 26, planned to wed later in the week, saying, "I'm flying home...her family's already at my house, and we're about to get ready for it."
"I'm not nervous right now," he added. "But maybe when I'm up there, I'll be nervous."
Kane told ABC Radio that after the wedding, he and Katelyn will head for East Tennessee for their honeymoon.
"My fiancée, we had three different places to go to," he said. "She's from Philadelphia. So she'd never been to Gatlinburg, except for one other time with me, and that was like our best vacation we ever had. So we're just gonna go back. We rented a little cabin above Dollywood, and we're just gonna have a good time."
Kane and Katelyn got engaged in April 2017. Days later, he announced their engagement during a concert in Philadelphia, his wife's hometown.
Kane told People he proposed to Katelyn to while the two were watching The Amityville Horror, a movie about newlyweds who move into a house where a man murdered his family.
He admitted that ut was a "weird proposal," and said he had initially planned on popping the question the next day, with "rose petals and everything like that," but "just couldn't wait."