Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Are Married

Kane Brown is now a married man.

The country star, known for hit songs such as "Heaven" and "Used to Love You Sober," has married his longtime love Katelyn Jae, who is also a singer, his rep confirmed to E! News.

The two tied the knot in front of family and friends at a ceremony outside of Nashville on Friday, days after celebrating his three American Music Award wins. The wedding took place at the Mint Springs Farm in Franklin, Tennessee.

"We wanted something here in Nashville and loved the idea of having it at home and not traveling since we are on the road so much," the pair said in a a statement to People. "It's not too rural but has so many elements of nature—a huge lake, rolling hills, trees. It's just beautiful out there."

The bride wore a sleeveless white wedding dress and the groom wore a black Lanvin suit. Guests dined on salmon and barbecue chicken, the magazine reported.