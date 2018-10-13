All the Details on Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Reception Dress

The bride and groom said in a statement that "Mr. Posen was inspired by the beauty of Windsor and the surrounding countryside. The choice of color reflects the blush of an English rose. Mr. Posen took his inspiration from the White Rose of York. The pin-tucked plissé is cut on the bias and mixed with signature drapes. The White Rose of York is subtlety embroidered on both the shoulder and back which hold together the cape. The silk for the gown comes from the British Mill, Biddle Sawyer Silk."

"It was an incredible honor to create this dress for Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie on her wedding day," Zac Posen said in a statement. "Her grace, elegance and strength perfectly embody everything I could hope for in a woman wearing our design."

Eugenie paired the look with diamond and emerald drop earrings, which were a wedding gift from Jack, and a hair slide belonging Queen Elizabeth II.

"Queen Victoria's Wheat-Ear Brooches were originally commissioned by William IV in 1830 for Queen Adelaide," the statement said. "They were passed down to Queen Victoria in 1837, and eventually to [Queen Elizabeth II] in 1952. Her Majesty has worn them as both hair slides and brooches."