Drake Opens Up About Fatherhood and Reveals Son Has "Crazy Blue Eyes"

Drake says in his first interview about fatherhood that his son has "crazy blue eyes."

In 2017, French artist and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux gave birth to a baby boy, Adonis, and said she had texts proving the rapper was his father. The star's rep said at the time that Drake did not believe the boy was his, but that if he was wrong, he "would do the right thing by the child." In May, Pusha T rapped about Drake's son in a diss track. The following month, Drizzy released his album Scorpion, whose track "March 14" contain lyrics in which he confirms he has a son.

Drake talked about the boy, his child's mother, his own upbringing and his past relationship with Rihanna during an interview with LeBron James and Maverick Carter on the new HBO Sports show The Shop on Friday.

"I have a son, he's a beautiful boy," the rapper said about the baby, showing the NBA star an image of the child on his phone.

"Crazy blue eyes, bro," James responded.

"Crazy blue eyes, baby blue eyes," Drake said.