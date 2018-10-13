Inside Princess Eugenie and Josh Brooksbank's Wedding Evening Reception After Party

The royals know how to party!

After exchanging vows at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel and enjoying some wedding cake and other nibbles at Queen Elizabeth II's formal afternoon reception, newlyweds Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank and their guests, including celebs, headed to Windsor Great Park's Royal Lodge, the official royal residence of the bride's father Prince Andrew, for an evening reception.

The fairground-themed bash took place in a tent on the estate's grounds and served as the ultimate after party, complete with pizza, tequila, games and a performance from friend Robbie Williams, who attended the bash with wife Ayda Field. Their daughter Teddy had served as one of Eugenie's bridesmaids.