Supergirl's Alex Gets a Presidential Surprise in Premiere Sneak Peek

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 7:01 PM

Surprise! The President is here!

In a sneak peek of this week's season premiere of Supergirl, exclusive to E! News, Alex (Chyler Leigh) is shocked to discover that not only is the President (Lynda Carter) coming, but she is already here and literally walking in the door right now. It's safe to say Alex isn't prepared, as she's rolling around on the floor demonstrating fighting techniques and also showing off her snazzy haircut. (OK, she probably isn't actively showing off her new short 'do, but she does look extremely snazzy.) 

Lucky for us all, the President (who, may we remind you, is played by Lynda Carter) is here with some good news: Alex is doing a great job! Wouldn't we all just love for Lynda Carter to show up and tell us we're doing a great job? Wouldn't life be more fun if that were a regular possibility? 

Supergirl finally returns this Sunday (its new night) to find Kara (Melissa Benoist) welcoming Nia (Nicole Maines), a new reporter to CatCo (who might also definitely be a superhero?). James (Mehcad Brooks) and Lena (Katie McGrath) are arguing about James' impending indictment for being a vigilante, while Alex (Leigh) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) are clearly struggling with their working relationship at the DEO, as you can see above. 

Meanwhile, J'onn (David Harewood) is enjoying his new life, and Supergirl is still dealing with remnants of Cadmus, who are assassinating pro-alien leaders. 

Maines is about to make history as the first transgender superhero on TV, playing both Nia Nal and Dreamer, who is said to be the ancestor of the comics character Dream Girl. 

Supergirl premieres this Sunday at 8 p.m. on the CW. 

